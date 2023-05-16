A Kenmore man was killed Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle on the Niagara Thruway near the exit to the Scajaquada Expressway in Buffalo, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said that a preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old Nathan F. Wheeler was riding his 2018 KTM motorcycle north on the I-190 when he attempted to take the ramp to Route 198 and struck the barrier on the western shoulder. Wheeler was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.