The Cheektowaga police officer who suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver last month is heading to an out-of-state clinic to begin weeks of intensive rehabilitation, according to his wife.

Jen Blackchief made her first public remarks Wednesday, just over three weeks after Officer Troy Blackchief was severely injured while putting down stop sticks on Union Road in an attempt to end an early morning police pursuit of two stolen SUVs.

Troy Blackchief will spend at least a month at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation center in Chicago, and is set to have surgery to repair his skull in nine weeks or so, his wife said in a statement released through the Cheektowaga Police Department.

"Our prayer is that he can re-create a life worth living," Jen Blackchief wrote. "He is the most strong-willed person I know and if anyone can find his way back, it's Troy."

A Letter From The Blackchief Family pic.twitter.com/vGOp37xjEd — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) March 1, 2023

The life-changing incident, as Jen Blackchief put it, happened around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Union near the Kensington Expressway.

Depew police were following two SUVs stolen overnight from driveways on Penora Street in a pursuit that went from the village into Cheektowaga, where town police assisted.

One of the fleeing SUVs crashed into Blackchief, who was provided aid at the scene before he was taken, unresponsive, to Erie County Medical Center.

Police later recovered the two SUVs but have not reported an arrest in the ongoing investigation.

Blackchief, who is 45 and a 17-year department veteran, suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury, among other injuries. He underwent immediate surgery at ECMC and remained in the hospital's trauma intensive care unit, where he was heavily sedated and breathing with the help of a ventilator, Cheektowaga police said previously.

On Feb. 21, Police Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief had awakened and could communicate with family and medical staff but faced a lengthy recovery.

Wednesday, Jen Blackchief provided new details on her husband's long road to healing.

At the AbilityLab in Chicago, she said, Troy Blackchief will begin his "rehabilitative journey."

"In addition to helping him find physical strength, they will help him form connections between the humans he recognizes and the role we have in his world," Jen Blackchief wrote.

During this period, an aunt and uncle will care for the couple's children, Christian and Amaya, she wrote.

Troy Blackchief will spend a month or more at the rehab center. After at least nine weeks, he will return to ECMC for a cranioplasty, during which he will receive a new, 3-D printed skull bone, she wrote.

Jen Blackchief spent much of her statement thanking first responders, the medical team, the Cheektowaga Police Department and members of the community for their support.

"Each day is different and our needs change regularly," she wrote. "One thing is for certain: your encouraging thoughts and ongoing prayers cannot be replaced."