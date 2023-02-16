The boy injured in a 90-foot fall into the Niagara Gorge remains in critical condition as state police investigate the incident as a suicide attempt by his mother, officials said Thursday.

Trooper James O'Callaghan, a local State Police spokesman, offered a few new details about what happened Monday at Goat Island in Niagara Falls State Park.

He said the family involved in the incident traveled here from Illinois.

The investigation now led by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation indicates the mother intentionally jumped into the gorge with her 5-year-old son, who was rescued and taken by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital. The mother, who was 34, died from her injuries at the scene.

"We are not releasing any names due to the possibility of this case being a suicide," O'Callaghan said.

He said he could not provide additional information on what brought the woman and her family from Illinois to Niagara Falls.

Oishei spokeswoman Liz Ortolani said she could not reveal details on the boy's treatment beyond his condition.

Anyone contemplating self-harm can call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.