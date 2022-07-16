Inbound Kensington Expressway closed nearly three hours after motorcycle accident

The inbound Kensington Expressway has been reopened after closing for nearly three hours Saturday due to a motorcycle accident near the Best Street exit ramp.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the cyclist, who was westbound, struck a guard rail just after 5:30 p.m. and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appear to be serious.

NITTEC reported that the expressway, which had been closed beyond the Humboldt Parkway exit, was reopened just before 8:30 p.m.