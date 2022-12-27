I-290, 400, 219 reopen; Thruway, which officials said was reopened, is still closed

(Updated 10:57 a.m. Tuesday)

The mainline Thruway (I-90) remains closed between Exit 46 and the Pennsylvania line, according to NITTEC, despite authorities previously announcing earlier Tuesday morning the highway had reopened.

The driving ban in Lackawanna has been downgraded to an advisory as of 10 a.m., city officials said, though the entire stretch of Route 5 still remains closed.

Buffalo is the last municipality with a travel ban in place, while the rest of Erie County remains under a travel advisory.

A ban bars travel for anyone except emergency responders. Under a travel advisory, no unnecessary travel is advised.

The I-290 and the Niagara County portion of the I-190 have reopened as of about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NITTEC.

Route 219 and Route 400 have also reopened, as has Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.

The I-990 between Millersport Highway and I-290 also has reopened.

The county remains in a State of Emergency as crews continue to clean up a deadly Christmas weekend blizzard.

Travel bans were lifted early Sunday in Genesee and Niagara counties.

Even though many areas in Erie County are no longer under the ban, officials urged caution from motorists.

The Town of Tonawanda, for instance, on Monday advised anyone who "has to go out" to "exercise caution on the roads, especially as they approach and go through intersections."

Authorities urge the public not to travel in areas where a travel ban is in effect. Conditions outside are life-threatening, and emergency vehicles have been getting stuck on the road.

Traffic to Canada on the Peace Bridge remains closed, while the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have reopened, according to NITTEC.

A full list of closures on area highways can be viewed on the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, these roads also remain closed, according to NITTEC:

• Route 198

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• I-190 between the mainline Thruway and Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls

• Kensington Expressway (Route 33)