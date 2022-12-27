 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story topical

I-290, 400, 219 reopen; Thruway, which officials said was reopened, is still closed

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

 (Updated 10:57 a.m. Tuesday)

The mainline Thruway (I-90) remains closed between Exit 46 and the Pennsylvania line, according to NITTEC, despite authorities previously announcing earlier Tuesday morning the highway had reopened.

The driving ban in Lackawanna has been downgraded to an advisory as of 10 a.m., city officials said, though the entire stretch of Route 5 still remains closed.

Buffalo is the last municipality with a travel ban in place, while the rest of Erie County remains under a travel advisory.

A ban bars travel for anyone except emergency responders. Under a travel advisory, no unnecessary travel is advised.

The I-290 and the Niagara County portion of the I-190 have reopened as of about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NITTEC.

People are also reading…

Route 219 and Route 400 have also reopened, as has Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.

The I-990 between Millersport Highway and I-290 also has reopened.

The county remains in a State of Emergency as crews continue to clean up a deadly Christmas weekend blizzard.

Travel bans were lifted early Sunday in Genesee and Niagara counties.

travel ban buffalo only dec 27 morning

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Even though many areas in Erie County are no longer under the ban, officials urged caution from motorists. 

The Town of Tonawanda, for instance, on Monday advised anyone who "has to go out" to "exercise caution on the roads, especially as they approach and go through intersections."

Authorities urge the public not to travel in areas where a travel ban is in effect. Conditions outside are life-threatening, and emergency vehicles have been getting stuck on the road.

Traffic to Canada on the Peace Bridge remains closed, while the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have reopened, according to NITTEC.

A full list of closures on area highways can be viewed on the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, these roads also remain closed, according to NITTEC:

• Route 198

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• I-190 between the mainline Thruway and Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls

• Kensington Expressway (Route 33)

Strong winds and blowing snow create a massive winter storm in many states across the U.S. States that have been impacted are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and more.

News staff reporter Barb O'Brien contributed to this report.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Travel ban lifted in Niagara County

Travel ban lifted in Niagara County

A travel advisory will remain in place in Niagara County, including in the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced. 

NFTA Metro Rail service to resume at noon

NFTA Metro Rail service to resume at noon

Bus service "is currently being evaluated and will begin operating as soon as conditions allow on a route-by-route basis, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North America storm: Death toll rises as freezing weather continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News