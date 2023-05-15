There's bad puck luck and then there's what happened to the Panaro family of Clarence.

Carmen Panaro and his wife, Camille, say they were hit in the head and badly hurt by flying hockey pucks 13 months apart at the same Amherst ice rink complex.

Carmen Panaro claims he was knocked unconscious – and his family briefly feared he had died – after an errant puck soared through a hole in the safety netting and struck him as he watched an amateur hockey game at the town-owned Northtown Center at Amherst in December 2021.

Then, this January, Camille Panaro said she was sitting in the stands at the same rink at the Northtown Center when she was hit by a wayward puck fired from the ice pad.

Both Panaros say they were seriously injured: Carmen Panaro said he has a permanent scar and his wife said she endured physical therapy and missed several weeks of work.

Carmen Panaro last August filed suit against the Town of Amherst and Camille Panaro in April filed the notice of claim that's required before she can bring her own lawsuit.

They blame their injuries on inadequate and poorly maintained protective netting installed at the complex's feature rink, according to legal filings, and they don't want the same thing to happen to anyone else.

"Town of Amherst has little to no regard for the safety of its spectators and patrons," according to Camille Panaro's notice, which was included in the agenda for the May 8 Town Board meeting.

Christen Civiletto, the couple's attorney, declined to comment on behalf of the Panaros, who seek a combined $430,000, court records show.

Lawyers for the town denied wrongdoing in the incidents.

"It is our position that the Northtown Center at Amherst is a safe and well-maintained facility to both play and watch hockey games," Town Attorney Martin A. Polowy said in an email.

The Northtown Center is a complex of four ice pads, located off Millersport Highway near the University at Buffalo North Campus, that opened in 1998.

The Panaros, both teachers, claim they were injured while attending high school-level hockey games at the complex's feature rink.

The first happened on Dec. 23, 2021, when, Carmen Panaro later said in his lawsuit, he chose a seat in the stands behind one of the goals because it was protected by netting that stretched from the ceiling to the top of the "glass" lining the ice surface.

Shortly after the game started, however, Panaro said he was struck in the face by a puck that zipped through a large hole in the netting and briefly knocked him out.

"Upon closer inspection, the safety netting was riddled with numerous holes large enough for a football to pass through," according to his lawsuit filed in August. The town had attempted to close many of these holes with plastic ties, the complaint stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Carmen Panaro's lawsuit claims the town did not attempt to repair the netting before allowing a subsequent game to go on at the rink, nor did rink employees warn anyone else.

"Spectators unknowingly sat in the exact place where plaintiff was injured, not realizing that the rust-colored residue on the floor was plaintiff’s blood," the complaint states.

The lawsuit states he incurred medical expenses and lost wages while receiving treatment and recovering.

He seeks at least $250,000 from the town for failing to inspect and maintain the netting. That case is pending.

The town's outside counsel, Michael Chmiel, responded the town is not at fault because it did not have written prior notice of a defective condition at the rink and, further, argued Carmen Panaro bears at least partial responsibility for his injuries.

Camille Panaro said she was hurt 13 months later, on Jan. 26.

The notice states she was sitting in the stands between a spectator entrance and a corner of the ice.

There is safety netting in place and, according to the notice, Panaro thought she was safe because it appeared to be "intact."

Instead, she said she learned, "This location is extremely hazardous because hockey pucks can bypass the too-short and inadequate safety netting."

Camille Panaro also said people are in danger of being hit by a puck while they walk through the main door into or out of the rink.

Panaro was hit in the head and, according to the complaint, suffered a concussion, whiplash, strained muscle and impaired vision.

The notice states she sought treatment at a hospital, underwent physical therapy and missed at least 15 days of work. Camille Panaro seeks at least $180,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

“We find Mrs. Panaro’s claim questionable," Polowy said in an email, "when considering that her husband has an active personal injury case against the town related to injuries he allegedly sustained after being struck by a puck.”

Polowy said it's commonly understood pucks can fly into the stands during hockey games and practices.

"There is also ample signage warning of this possibility," he wrote to The News. "The possibility of being struck by a hockey puck, while remote, is an inherent risk for spectators at Northtown Center at Amherst or, for that matter, at any hockey rink."

Nellie Drew, who teaches sports law and is director of the University at Buffalo's Center for the Advancement of Sport, said it's true fans attending hockey and baseball games assume some risk.

Operators of those sporting venues have a "limited duty" to provide enough seats covered by safety netting and to make sure that the highest-risk areas of the venue are protected, Drew said.

"I will also say that I've been in Northtown Center and I know they have signs saying, you know, 'Please be alert. Pucks do leave the playing surface,' " Drew said. "So they they are trying to be attentive to the letter of the law. But, again, I cannot speak to the extent to which the netting is in good shape or not. That would be a question of fact."