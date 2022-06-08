House in Royalton reported sliding into Tonawanda Creek

A house at 7620 Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Royalton has begun sliding into Tonawanda Creek, a dispatcher with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office received a call about the house at 4:24 p.m., said the dispatcher, who also confirmed that a vehicle on the property had already fallen into the creek. Photos on social media showed a white pickup truck in the water.

The dispatcher said Rapids Fire Company was on the scene.

Rapids Fire Company Chief Aaron Bair said the homeowner noticed a crack in the driveway earlier in the day, but had no other indication that something was wrong. Sometime after 4 p.m., he noticed that the one-story house had slid down about 20 feet towards the creek.

"The house has been deemed unsafe," said Bair, who added that the occupants are staying elsewhere for the time being.

"We're not sure if stabilization of the bank can help at this point," Bair said.

"With it already collapsed up to the corner of the house, and there actually showing signs of settling within the house itself, we're not sure if the house is salvageable. Ultimately, that's going to be up to engineers and the insurance company," he added.

