A fire Saturday morning caused an estimated $370,000 in damage to a home in Clarence Center, the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reported.

According to the report, a resident at 9550 English Ivy Court, off Lantana Drive, called at about 11:20 a.m. to report that a lawn mower had caught fire inside an attached garage.

Clarence Center Fire Company volunteers arrived within three minutes, the report said, and found that the blaze had extended into the house. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

Damage was estimated at $200,000 to the building and $170,000 to the contents. The cause is under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Clarence building inspector.

Clarence Center firefighters were assisted by fire companies from Clarence, Main-Transit, East Amherst and Getzville.