House fire claims a life in Wyoming County

One person died in a house fire Monday morning in the Town of Gainesville, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

Efforts to rescue the person were unsuccessful, the report said. No other information about the victim was provided. Owner of the home was identified as Ronald Hemmings.

The residence at 4201 Dutton Road was fully involved with a person possibly trapped inside when a sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene following a 911 call around 7 a.m., according to the report.

The two-story structure on the bank of Oatka Creek near Wethersfield Road and Route 19 was a total loss, the report noted. The cause is under investigation.

Gainesville Fire Company volunteers were at the scene for 4½ hours, assisted by companies from Bliss, Castile, Perry, Pike, Silver Springs, Warsaw, Wyoming and the Wyoming Correctional Facility.

Also responding were Wyoming County Emergency Services, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, a Wyoming County coroner and NYSEG.