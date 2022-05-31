 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

House destroyed, others damaged in three-alarm West Side blaze

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Nine adults and two children will be getting help from the Red Cross following a three-alarm fire Tuesday morning on Buffalo's West Side that destroyed a house and damaged four others.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 110 Massachusetts Ave., between Fargo and Prospect avenues. The structure was vacant and undergoing renovations, a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Four nearby buildings also were damaged in the blaze, and a fire truck was damaged from the heat of the fire, the spokesman said.

3 Alarm Fire (copy)

The intense heat from an early morning fire Tuesday on Massachusetts Avenue melted the front of a fire truck.

Two firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Total damage to the all of the structures was estimated at $650,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff's Office IDs adults in accident that killed child

Sheriff's Office IDs adults in accident that killed child

Deputies said Kathlyn P. Ventura, 29, of North Tonawanda was the operator of an eastbound Mitsubishi, in which the two children were passengers. The occupants of the other car, a northbound Honda, were identified as driver Jose M. Lazatin, 71, of Niagara Falls, and his passenger, Cynthia S. Lazatin, 78, also of Niagara Falls.

Body of canoer recovered near Jamestown

Body of canoer recovered near Jamestown

Michael T. Leary, 46, of Pine Plains, about 60 miles south of Albany, had been unaccounted for since his canoe overturned about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a State Police report.

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA: Potential link between hepatitis A outbreak and organic strawberries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News