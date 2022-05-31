House destroyed, others damaged in three-alarm West Side blaze

Nine adults and two children will be getting help from the Red Cross following a three-alarm fire Tuesday morning on Buffalo's West Side that destroyed a house and damaged four others.
The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at 110 Massachusetts Ave., between Fargo and Prospect avenues. The structure was vacant and undergoing renovations, a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department said.
Four nearby buildings also were damaged in the blaze, and a fire truck was damaged from the heat of the fire, the spokesman said.
Two firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
Total damage to the all of the structures was estimated at $650,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
