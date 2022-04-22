 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highway department dump truck driver killed in Wyoming County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The driver of a Wyoming County Highway Department dump truck was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the truck was eastbound on East Perry Avenue at 12:42 p.m. when witnesses saw it veer across the westbound lane. The truck sheered an electrical pole, then hit some parked cars before crashing into a building. No other motorists or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

Wyoming County Coroner Michael Smith declared the truck driver dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver's name was not released pending notification of family.

The Sheriff’s Office's Crash Management Team is continuing to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Buffalo officers injured in motor-vehicle crash

Two Buffalo officers injured in motor-vehicle crash

The officers were attempting to make a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. near the corner of Genesee and Kehr streets when another vehicle struck their vehicle, causing the airbags to deploy, a police spokesman said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong plan to ease COVID restrictions 'comes too late'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News