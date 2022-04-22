Highway department dump truck driver killed in Wyoming County crash

The driver of a Wyoming County Highway Department dump truck was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the truck was eastbound on East Perry Avenue at 12:42 p.m. when witnesses saw it veer across the westbound lane. The truck sheered an electrical pole, then hit some parked cars before crashing into a building. No other motorists or pedestrians were involved in the crash.
Wyoming County Coroner Michael Smith declared the truck driver dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver's name was not released pending notification of family.
The Sheriff’s Office's Crash Management Team is continuing to investigate.