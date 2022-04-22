Highway department dump truck driver killed in Wyoming County crash

The driver of a Wyoming County Highway Department dump truck was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the truck was eastbound on East Perry Avenue at 12:42 p.m. when witnesses saw it veer across the westbound lane. The truck sheered an electrical pole, then hit some parked cars before crashing into a building. No other motorists or pedestrians were involved in the crash.