top story

Heads up: High-tech solution may end Tonawanda's notorious low bridge problem

  Updated
It has happened at least 64 times. Tractor trailers keep smashing into the CSX railroad bridge over Young Street in the City of Tonawanda.

The trailers are too tall for the low bridge, and the end result is inevitably a spectacular crash.

Officials have tried everything to try to warn truck drivers.

Low CSX Bridge in the City of Tonawanda Hit by High Profile Trucks 64 Times Since 2000

A sign warns of a low CSX bridge which has caused 64 truck-bridge accidents since 2000, photographed in Tonawanda, N.Y., July 7, 2022. A new $1.2 million innovative project designed to improve safety in Tonawanda will allow for the implementation of a new warning system and detour route to eliminate the frequently occurring accidents at the bridge.

They've put up signs. They've banned trucks from Young Street. They've had ticketing blitzes. They've considered digging under the bridge, but realized that could lead to flooding and problems for the little street that intersects there with Young.

Now, they say they have finally come up with a solution: laser beams.

On Thursday, Rep. Brian Higgins, Assembly Member Bill Conrad and Tonawanda Mayor John White announced a $1.2 million federally-funded project to install infrared sensors that would be used to trigger an electronic sign to alert drivers to the low bridge ahead and redirect them to a safer route.

"It's a warning system," Higgins said.

He defended the $1.2 million price tag.

"It's a small investment for the safety of the city," Higgins said.

The constant crashes have been a headache for the City of Tonawanda, but somewhat amazingly, no one has gotten hurt in any of the crashes, and the bridge doesn't budge.

But the crashes snarl traffic, shutting down the narrow road for hours as crews work to dislodge trucks and clean up debris. The trailers are often destroyed in the crashes, with the tops sheared off.  

Up and down Young Street, multiple signs alert drivers about the bridge up ahead.

Low CSX Bridge in the City of Tonawanda Hit by High Profile Trucks 64 Times Since 2000

Congressman Brian Higgins addresses media regarding a low CSX bridge which has caused over 60 accidents, accompanied by State Assemblyman Bill Conrad, left, Tonawanda major John White, center right, and Captain Fredric Foels in Tonawanda, N.Y., July 7, 2022. Libby March / Buffalo News

Several bright yellow signs read: "11'-6"," as in 11 feet, 6 inches. That's the height of the bridge, built more than a century ago. Nowadays, tractor trailers are generally 13 feet, 6 inches.

But those apparently haven't been enough to catch the attention of some truck drivers.

The flashing lights of an electronic sign should do the trick, White said.

"We're hoping it'll put an end to it," he said.

Police Capt. Fred Foels was especially happy to hear about new high-tech solution to the low bridge problem. He's the reason officials know exactly how often trucks slam into the Young Street bridge.

In 2000, when he was a lieutenant in the records department, he noticed the bizarre phenomenon.

So he started keeping track in a binder of each truck-bridge crash. All 64 times.

He said, in most cases, the drivers blame their GPS systems.

The drivers say they were relying on a GPS system on their phones – such as the ones installed on iPhones and other cell phones – instead of commercial GPS systems designed for truck drivers, which alert them to special situations such as roads with weight restrictions, or low structures, including bridges.

"We come across that – where they blame it on their GPS. They're lost. They've got to get to a destination. They're looking all around," Foels said.

But he thinks that's a poor excuse.

"That's part of being a truck driver – to be cognizant of all the signs and everything," he said.

Even the near misses cause problems, Foels said.

"We had a near miss on May 31," he said. The driver managed to come to a screeching halt just before the bridge. But then police had to shut down traffic so the driver could safely back out.

Low CSX Bridge in the City of Tonawanda Hit by High Profile Trucks 64 Times Since 2000

Captain Fredric Foels has documented every one of the 64 truck-bridge accidents at the CSX bridge over Young Street near Glenwood Avenue. Foels stands for a portrait under the bridge in Tonawanda, N.Y., July 7, 2022. Officials have just announced a new $1.2 million innovative project designed to improve safety in the City of Tonawanda, which will allow for the implementation of a new warning system and detour route to eliminate the frequently occurring accidents at the bridge. Libby March / Buffalo News

At the news conference Thursday announcing the new project, Higgins was critical of CSX for not taking action to prevent the crashes.

A CSX spokesperson previously told The Buffalo News in an emailed statement that the railroad company inspects the bridge after each crash, and "it remains 100% structurally sound and safe for train movements."

CSX said that raising the bridge would be "a significant engineering project with impacts to numerous other bridges," and that signage on the bridge would "restrict our ability to conduct visual inspections."  

