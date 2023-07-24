A head-on crash Monday morning on Clinton Street took the life of an Elma man, West Seneca police reported.

David Sion, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts by responding officers and emergency medical crews to revive him, police said.

According to the report, Sion was westbound in a 1995 Geo Tracker on Clinton Street near French Road about 5:30 a.m. when an eastbound 2022 GMC Terrain driven by Zachary Poisson, 32, of West Seneca, crossed the center line and struck his vehicle head-on.

Poisson suffered minor injuries and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Based on evidence at the scene, police said, a drug recognition expert was sent to ECMC to evaluate him.

Charges are pending the results of the evaluation and the outcome of a blood test, police said. Speed of Poisson's vehicle also may have been a factor, they added.

An investigation by the West Seneca Police Accident Investigation Unit is continuing with advisement from the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Several search warrants are pending.