Town of Hamburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Lillian Schiller is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blues eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a gray and yellow Nike sweatshirt. On the department's Facebook page, a comment from Lillian's mother indicated that the girl was last seen with a 41-year-old man she described as a felon.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to Hamburg police at 716-648-5111.