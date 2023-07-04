Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 4, 2020, Jessica Getty was startled awake by a loud explosion.

Within minutes, Getty realized, her Hamburg home was on fire.

She scrambled to get her two daughters and a family friend safely out of the home before flames engulfed it, killing two dogs and destroying all of their possessions.

"Everything was gone. Everything," Getty said Monday in her first interview since the fire. "We didn't even have shoes."

Days later, Getty learned what caused the fire: Her son's best friend had set off a powerful firecracker in front of the home as a prank, unintentionally sparking the inferno.

As the Getty family rebuilt their lives, they filed two lawsuits seeking compensation for what they endured.

The first, brought against the parents of the teen who admitted throwing the M-80 firework, was settled in January.

The second, filed last week, was lodged against the three friends who drove with the other teen to the Getty home early that morning.

'Everything was exploding'

The night of the fire, Getty, her two daughters and her son's then-girlfriend were at their home at 4721 Edgewood Drive, off Clark Street near the Armor Volunteer Fire Company. Her son was out of town.

Everyone was asleep when Getty heard the boom. Getty said she didn't know what to make of the noise and, initially, she tried to go back to sleep.

Soon, one of her daughters told her she saw smoke coming through the vent in her bedroom.

"My daughter started screaming. And I ran out of my bedroom and saw that the whole front of the house was on fire," Getty said.

Getty raced to her daughters, Sophia, then 14, and Sienna, then 12, and led them to the sliding doors that opened to the backyard. "I told them to run as far away from the house as they could."

In the chaos, Getty said she didn't know whether the family friend, who was sleeping in the basement, had escaped. She went back inside the home to check on her and to get the family's dogs, Zeus and Scarlet, to leave.

Getty said the dogs were too frightened to move and the flames were too intense for her to reach them.

"And then I had to leave because everything started exploding and I couldn't see," Getty said.

Getty made a final effort to enter the home, screaming the family friend's name, when she saw the door to the basement was open and realized the teenager, later found at the front of the house, had gotten out.

Then, she said, everything went black and she couldn't see where she was going. Her older daughter went to the sliding doors and, Getty said, "She just started screaming my name and I just kind of ran to her voice."

The family watched from a distance as firefighters attempted to contain the blaze.

Photos and videos Getty shared with The Buffalo News show bright flames pouring out of the home in the early morning darkness. Images taken in daytime show the charred wreckage of the home and of two vehicles outside the residence.

"The whole house incinerated and I believe the fire chief at the time said it was the worst fire he'd seen in his 35 years," Getty said.

A shocking confession

Fire investigators were able to determine the fire started on the home's partially covered front porch but a precise cause required further investigation, according to a Hamburg police report obtained by The News.

To pin down what happened, police reviewed Ring security camera video footage provided by a neighbor that showed three young men walking back and forth in front of the Getty home about half an hour before the fire started.

The neighbor identified the three, whose names are redacted in the police report, and said she saw two of them later on at the scene as the fire was raging, a statement confirmed by other witnesses.

Nine days after the fire, the Gettys were staying in Ellicottville in a group that included Getty's son, Sam, and his best friend, Will Smeader.

Jessica Getty got a phone call asking her to come to police headquarters the next day, when investigators would reveal to her who was involved in setting the fire and what they had done. After she hung up, she relayed the gist of their conversation to everyone else.

Later that day, her son and Smeader approached her. Smeader had confessed to her son and the pair then shared the news with Getty, who was shocked and angry at first.

Smeader told her he was with three other teens, all friends of her son, who had wanted to play a joke on him by setting off the firework at his home. They had no idea they could start a fire, Smeader told her.

"I can't imagine how heavily that was weighing on him," Getty said.

Getty shared this news with police the following day. A police report redacts Smeader's name, but the lawsuit filed by Jessica Getty in 2020 identified him as the firework thrower.

Police met with Will Smeader, his father and attorney Arthur Pressman on July 17, 2020, and he told detectives what he and the other three teens had done, according to the police report.

Smeader told investigators he was the only one who got out of the vehicle to throw the firework. He said he heard the explosion as they were driving away, but they didn't realize the firework had sparked a fire until news spread on social media 10 minutes later.

A case against Smeader was processed in Erie County Family Court, according to a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office, and it's not clear what punishment he received. He was 17 at the time.

The spokeswoman could not immediately say what charges, if any, were brought against the other three teens who are named in the new lawsuit: Jack Whipple and Noah Kunzman, who were also 17, and Jerad Evenden, who was 18.

However, lawyer Thomas J. Eoannou, who represented two of the teens who remained in the vehicle, said none of the three was criminally charged.

Rebuilding after trauma

Jessica Getty brought suit on behalf of herself and her children against Paul and Michelle Smeader, Will's parents, in November 2020.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Brittany Penberthy, noted Will Smeader's recklessness in setting off the M-80 firecracker that destroyed the Getty home and their belongings and sent them fleeing in fear into the night.

Penberthy, who took a deposition from Will Smeader as part of the suit, said "Will is absolutely remorseful for everything that happened."

Jessica Getty said, of the families of the four teens who were in the vehicle that night, only the Smeaders have apologized to her.

In January, the Smeaders and the Gettys agreed to a settlement of $300,000, a figure that includes $90,000 in attorney's fees. The daughters will receive additional guaranteed payments when each turns 25.

Michelle Smeader declined to comment for the article.

Last week, Jessica Getty sued Whipple and his father, Kunzman and his parents, and Evenden in a court claim accusing them of carelessness and negligence.

Glenn Kunzman declined comment on his son's behalf. Evenden also declined comment. Whipple told a reporter he needed to check with his father before speaking but did not call back Monday.

Eoannou is not involved in the civil suit. Based on what he learned defending two of the teens during the police investigation, he said he doesn't believe the trio bear civil liability for what happened.

Jessica Getty agreed only reluctantly to be interviewed for this article. She asked The News not to publish the names of Smeader and the other teens.

Getty said she initially hoped to rebuild on Edgewood Drive, where they had lived for seven years, but eventually had to sell the property.

"Rebuilding? I mean, you can't imagine what it feels like. Literally everything that we have is gone – everything. Our safe place is gone," Getty said.

They lived in rented space until buying a home in Orchard Park about 18 months ago.

The fire remains a traumatic memory, with the sound of fireworks or fire engines triggering anxiety. And she implored the public to use fireworks safely and to recognize how dangerous they can be.

But, for all she lost, Getty said she's thankful to have her family and the generous support of their community.

"It was just true kindness from so many people, even people that we did not even know," she said.