Hamburg man killed in one-car crash in Orchard Park

A 37-year-old Hamburg man died in a single-car crash Saturday on the Southern Expressway 219 at the Powers Road Bridge overpass, according to Orchard Park police.
Police said the accident occurred about 3:30 p.m. A witness told police that the vehicle drifted toward the center median and collided with the concrete pier of the bridge. The victim's next of kin has been notified, though his identity was not released. Police observed that the vehicle had massive front-end damage on the driver's side.
The crash is still under investigation, police said.