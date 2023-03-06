An already devastating New Year's Eve fire that killed five children has claimed a sixth life.

Lisa Liggans, who saved her 8-month-old granddaughter from their burning Dartmouth Avenue home, died over the weekend, according to a city spokesman.

Liggans, 63, suffered third-degree burns in the fire, a pastor for the family had previously said. She had remained in the burn unit at Erie County Medical Center. The infant survived the blaze, having suffered only minor smoke inhalation.

The blaze killed Aniyah Green, 10; Joelle Liggans, 8; Jalissa Liggans, 7; Denise Keith, 4; and Nehemiah Robinson, 2. The three oldest children died at the scene.

Buffalo fire investigators deemed the cause of the Dec. 31 fire to be accidental, but have yet to determine precisely how it started.

Clarence Liggans, Lisa's husband and the children's grandfather, was delivering newspapers for The Buffalo News when the fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. Two of the couple's adult children also lived in the home and were able to escape.

The children's mother, Kenise Robinson, previously told The News she found some solace in allowing her two children who died at the hospital – Denise and Nehemiah – to be organ donors. Their organs were able to help save five children, Robinson said.