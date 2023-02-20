A tractor-trailer driver from Grand Island escaped injury Sunday morning in a head-on crash on the Thruway near Syracuse, state police reported.

According to troopers, Joaquin Vazquez, 46, who was driving for Erie Logistics, was eastbound about 7:45 a.m. when his 2023 Freightliner truck was struck head-on by a 2019 GMC Terrain that was going the wrong way between Exit 37 (Electronics Parkway) and Exit 38 (Liverpool).

State Police identified the driver of the SUV as Ema M. Gibson, 24, of Nedrow, near Syracuse. She was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where she was reported in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said Gibson originally was eastbound on the Thruway in her SUV when she made a U-turn near Exit 36 and then drove westbound in the eastbound lanes before colliding head-on with the truck. The crash remains under investigation.

This article has been updated from an earlier version that erroneously said Ema Gibson died in the crash. Her first name also was misspelled.