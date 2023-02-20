A tractor-trailer driver from Grand Island escaped injury Sunday morning in a fatal crash on the Thruway near Syracuse, state police reported.

According to troopers, Joaquin Vazquez, 46, who was driving for Erie Logistics, was eastbound about 7:45 a.m. when his 2023 Freightliner truck was struck head-on by a 2019 GMC sport utility vehicle that was going the wrong way between Exit 37 (Electronics Parkway) and Exit 38 (Liverpool).

State Police identified the driver of the SUV Monday as Erna M. Gibson, 24, of Nedrow, near Syracuse. She died in Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where she had been taken with what at first were reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.