State police have identified the pilot killed in Sunday's plane crash in Porter as Christopher M. Caruana, 35, of Grand Island.

The crash of the single-propeller plane was reported at 3:08 p.m.

Caruana was the only person aboard the aircraft.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near Shear Airport. Police said they believe the plane was traveling north when it struck trees and power lines and crashed in a field north of Braley Road. The site is between Youngstown-Wilson Road and Porter Center Road, not far from Lake Ontario.

This was the third fatal plane crash in the region in recent weeks.

Two Canadian men died in a plane crash last Tuesday just after takeoff from Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport. And on May 28, two men, one from Rochester and one from Brockport, died when an experimental plane went down in Orleans County.

Pilot dies in Niagara County plane crash The pilot of a single-propeller plane died in a crash in the Town of Porter on Sunday afternoon.