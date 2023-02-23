Three goats perished Thursday in a garage fire in Arcade that caused $25,000 in damages, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 1866 Reed Road shortly before 7 a.m. They included companies from Arcade, North Java, Strykersville and Yorkshire, while the Varsburg and Farmersville fire companies were on standby. Fire departments remained on the scene for two and a half hours, authorities said.

The damaged structure was described as a 20-foot by 35-foot unattached garage that housed animals, tools and small equipment, all of which were lost in the fire. Some siding on a nearby house was damaged by the heat as a result of the fire, but the home remains habitable, the Office of Emergency Services notes.

The fire was caused by a heat lamp being used to keep goats warm and is considered an accident.