Genesee County crash claims life of Warsaw man

A Warsaw man was killed Saturday when his pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane and hit an SUV in Genesee County, state police reported Sunday.

Duane R. Hamill, 66, was driving a 1994 Ford F-150 southbound on Route 19 in LeRoy around 1:20 p.m. when he swerved into the oncoming lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Trax traveling northbound, Batavia-based troopers said. The pickup truck left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Hamill. Troopers said he was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead.