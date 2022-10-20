 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Genesee County accident claims life of a pedestrian

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

An elderly woman suffered fatal injuries Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while walking on West Bethany Road in the Town of Alexander, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Ruth M. McVay, 89, of Alexander, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, where she later died.

Deputies answering a call about the accident shortly after 4 p.m. found the woman lying on the pavement.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver of the truck, Patrick G. McCormack, 55, of Darien, had crested a hill and swerved to try to avoid McVay, but she was struck by his driver's side mirror. McCormack immediately pulled off the road and called 911.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office Crash Management team is continuing an investigation into the accident.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four killed, one seriously injured in Niagara County crash

Four killed, one seriously injured in Niagara County crash

Four people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road in the Town of Royalton in Niagara County, according to State Police in Lockport.

Fire guts Amherst apartment building

Fire guts Amherst apartment building

The Amherst Police Department said its officers and the Getzville Fire Department hurried to 68 Stonington Lane after the call came in around 5:47 a.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News