Genesee County accident claims life of a pedestrian

An elderly woman suffered fatal injuries Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while walking on West Bethany Road in the Town of Alexander, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Ruth M. McVay, 89, of Alexander, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, where she later died.

Deputies answering a call about the accident shortly after 4 p.m. found the woman lying on the pavement.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver of the truck, Patrick G. McCormack, 55, of Darien, had crested a hill and swerved to try to avoid McVay, but she was struck by his driver's side mirror. McCormack immediately pulled off the road and called 911.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office Crash Management team is continuing an investigation into the accident.