A tractor-trailer crash on the Niagara Thruway (I-190) near Larkinville in Buffalo spilled up to 80 gallons of fuel and closed the southbound lanes for more than four hours Monday afternoon, according to State Police.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., according to online reports. An official from the State Police Thruway unit said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the outbound lanes between Exit 2 (Bailey Avenue and Clinton Street) and Exit 3 (Seneca Street).

Troopers said that about 70 to 80 gallons of fuel spilled, blocking lanes for hours as the material was cleaned up.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and all lanes had been reopened by shortly after 6 p.m.

- Stephen T. Watson