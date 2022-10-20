 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fredonia man killed in Chautauqua County crash

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 41-year-old Fredonia man was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Pomfret, state police said.

The crash happened on State Route 20, troopers said in a news release.

Investigators determined a vehicle heading west at a high rate of speed left the roadway on a curve, striking a fence and a tree stump.

The vehicle overturned multiple times, police said.

Mark A. Daniels, the vehicle's only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The time of the crash was not included in the news release.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four killed, one seriously injured in Niagara County crash

Four killed, one seriously injured in Niagara County crash

Four people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road in the Town of Royalton in Niagara County, according to State Police in Lockport.

Fire guts Amherst apartment building

Fire guts Amherst apartment building

The Amherst Police Department said its officers and the Getzville Fire Department hurried to 68 Stonington Lane after the call came in around 5:47 a.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News