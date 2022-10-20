Fredonia man killed in Chautauqua County crash

A 41-year-old Fredonia man was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Pomfret, state police said.
The crash happened on State Route 20, troopers said in a news release.
Investigators determined a vehicle heading west at a high rate of speed left the roadway on a curve, striking a fence and a tree stump.
The vehicle overturned multiple times, police said.
Mark A. Daniels, the vehicle's only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
The time of the crash was not included in the news release.