Four people were seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning on Main Street, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Main Street, near Depew Avenue, just south of Bennett Community School campus.

The vehicle hit a pole and then rolled over, according to the spokesman.

The injuries to all four vehicle occupants appear to be serious. Police have not released any further information.

Main Street remains closed to vehicular traffic between Depew and Amherst Street. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.