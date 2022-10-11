Four killed, one seriously injured in Niagara County crash

Four people were killed and one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday at the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road in the Town of Royalton in Niagara County, according to State Police in Lockport.

The four were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fifth victim was reported in serious condition. The names were withheld by authorities pending notification of family.

Troopers also did not reveal details of the crash, including the types of vehicles involved or how many occupants each contained.

The crash, which occurred about 3:15 p.m., is still under investigation by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, troopers said.