Four injured in three overnight traffic accidents in Buffalo

Three overnight traffic accidents left four people hospitalized, according to Buffalo police.

The first, a hit-and-run, occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday when accident investigators say a male and a female were crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street when they were struck by a vehicle, possibly a newer model black Jeep, that fled the scene. The victims were transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The second happened just before 1:50 a.m. on William Street near Bailey Avenue. Accident investigators say a 28-year-old North Tonawanda man lost control of his vehicle, spun out and struck a utility pole. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC, where he was listed in guarded condition, police said.

And just before 3 a.m., according to accident investigators, a vehicle traveling northbound on Elmwood Avenue at Lafayette Avenue struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the street. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential top-call line at 716-847-2255.