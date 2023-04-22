Two adults and two children escaped safely Friday afternoon when fire swept a home in the Town of Covington, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

Perry Center firefighters responded to a call at 2:23 p.m. for the blaze on Kendall Road at Simmons Road and were assisted by 11 other companies from three counties.

Damage was estimated at $100,000, according to the report. The owner was listed as Arlan Brubaker. Family and friends are assisting the four people who were displaced.

Helping at the scene were fire companies from Perry, Castile, Warsaw, Wyoming, Silver Springs, Mount Morris, Cuylerville, Leicester, Leroy, Caledonia and Pavilion.