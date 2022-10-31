Five recovering after sheriff's patrol car strikes Amish buggy in Chautauqua County

Five people who were injured when a sheriff's patrol car struck an Amish buggy Sunday night have been released from UPMC hospital in Jamestown and are recovering at home, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported Monday night.

A horse that was drawing the buggy was injured and had to be euthanized.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. on the Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua. The Sheriff's Office reported that the patrol car was traveling northwest when it struck the buggy from behind on an unlit section of the highway.

The Sheriff's Office said Monday that the buggy, which had two red lanterns and an emblem on the rear, along with white reflective tape, met all state rules for a slow-moving vehicle drawn by an animal.

The passengers in the buggy were identified as Elizabeth Byler, 50; Levy Lee, 25; and Katie Lee, 25; Amos Lee, 3; and Sammy Lee, 1. No address was given. The deputy, identified as Kevin Pratt, was not hurt.

An investigation is continuing.