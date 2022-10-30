Five hurt when sheriff's patrol car hits Amish buggy in Chautauqua County

Five people were hurt and a horse had to be euthanized due to injuries after a sheriff's patrol car struck an Amish buggy Sunday night, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, the injured people, all passengers in the buggy, were taken to UPMC hospital in Jamestown for treatment. They were not identified. The deputy, who also was not identified, was not hurt.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. on the Stockton-Hartfield Road in the Town of Chautauqua. The Sheriff's Office reported that the patrol car was traveling northwest when it struck the buggy from behind on an unlit section of the highway. An investigation is continuing.