Five children die in house fire just over Pennsylvania state line

Five children died in a fire early Monday in Genesee Township, Pa., just south of the New York State line, and two adults were hospitalized with severe injuries suffered when they tried to save them, Pennsylvania State Police reported.

Troopers said that the Genesee Volunteer Fire Company was called at 3:30 a.m. to a farmhouse on Slingerland Road, about 20 miles south of Wellsville, and found it fully engulfed in flames.

The injured adults, identified on a GoFundMe page as Charlie Erway and his wife, Michele, were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, for treatment. State Police said their conditions were not available.

State Police said the children were unable to escape from the burning home. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Olean Times-Herald reported that three of the victims were children of the Erways and two others were staying at the house.

According to troopers, preliminary investigation indicates that the fire began in the basement and that it was not suspicious in origin.

Allegany County firewire reported that at least eight fire companies responded to the scene, including Wellsville, Whitesville, Andover, Willing and Independence.

