The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Division on Friday recovered the body of a fisherman in Chautauqua Lake.
Sheriff's deputies were contacted about 8:30 a.m. Friday about a fisherman who was overdue in returning to shore.
The Marine Division found the vessel matching the description of the missing boat in the area of Bemus Point. The fisherman, Robert W. Mieczkowski, 66, of Wintersville, Ohio, was found submerged in water a short distance from his vessel.
He was pronounced dead by the Chautauqua County coroner's office.