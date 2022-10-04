 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters rescue person from burning West Side home

Buffalo firefighters rescued a person from a burning West Side home on Monday morning, a fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 446 Plymouth Ave., between Rhode Island Street and Massachusetts Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.

The person rescued was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation, the spokesman said.

The fire began in the attic and the cause is under investigation.

The department estimated the damage at $300,000.

The Red Cross is helping eight people.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

