Buffalo firefighters battled a "difficult to reach" two-alarm blaze Monday night behind Buffalo Central Terminal, a fire department spokesman said in an email.
Reports of a "large" fire behind the landmark came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Addresses where the blaze was reporter were 495 Paderewski Drive and 1 Milburn St.
Investigators determined the fire began on railroad tracks behind the building. Tires, debris and other materials had been set ablaze.
Firefighters employed aerial ladders to reach the fire.
Damage was estimated at $50,000. The cause is under investigation.