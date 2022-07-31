Firefighter treated and released after Marion Street fire

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire on Marion Street on Saturday that caused one firefighter to be treated and released from the hospital.
The fire occurred at 32 Marion, causing an estimated $30,000 damage, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department.
One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
The Red Cross is assisting two adults, according to the spokesman.
