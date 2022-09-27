Fire that destroyed duplex in Lockport may have been set

Firefighters were called twice to a vacant duplex residence Monday night and Tuesday morning for a blaze that may have been intentionally started, the Lockport Fire Department reported.

Emergency demolition crews razed the structure at 277 Washburn St. due to heavy roof damage after the second call to the scene at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. Loss was estimated at $39,000.

Firefighters originally were dispatched at 11:36 p.m. Monday and found flames shooting from a porch on the northeast side of the building.

A search of the building found no one inside. Fire officials said they later learned that the tenants had been evicted recently.

Inspectors determined that the blaze began on the first floor and spread to the second story. The cause remains under investigation and arson has not been ruled out, fire officials said. Samples from the area where the fire started have been sent for laboratory analysis.

One firefighter was examined for exhaustion Monday night by paramedics and was taken to a hospital. Another suffered a minor ankle sprain and remained on duty.