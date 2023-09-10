Fire in a vacant house on Buffalo's West Side caused an estimated $80,000 damage Sunday afternoon, a city spokesman reported.

According to the report, firefighters responded to the call just after 2 p.m. at 118½ Pooley Place, just west of Grant Street.

Officials said the blaze started on the second floor of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The spokesman noted that one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.