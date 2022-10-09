Fire guts Amherst apartment building

Firefighters knocked down an early morning blaze at an Amherst apartment complex Sunday, and now investigators are looking for the cause.

The Amherst Police Department said its officers and the Getzville Fire Department hurried to 68 Stonington Lane after the call came in around 5:47 a.m. and found a two-story structure heavily involved.

The Snyder, Swormville and East Amherst fire departments also hurried in to control the blaze and then ventilate the building, police said.

Police asked that people avoid the area around Dodge Road and Campbell Boulevard if possible.