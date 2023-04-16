A fire late Saturday afternoon damaged the building housing the LunchBox Cafe and Catering business in Alden.
Firefighters from multiple fire companies were asked to respond to a fire at 11660 Genesee St., a two-story wood-frame building that houses the LunchBox Cafe and an apartment.
According to the Millgrove Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was largely confined to its starting point and did only light smoke damage to the business and apartment.
