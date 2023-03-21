A Lockport school that sustained an estimated $300,000 in smoke and water damage from a fire Sunday afternoon will remain closed for the rest of the week, School Superintendent Mathis Calvin III announced in a message to parents and guardians Tuesday.

Students at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School will get remote instruction at their regular class times Thursday and Friday, Calvin said. Reopening is planned for next Monday.

Calvin noted that reopening has been delayed "due to additional clean-up and fire-related investigative activities."

Calvin said parents and guardians can pick up school-issued iPads and food from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the school. Those who cannot come during those hours should call 716-478-4550 to make other arrangements.

At least four classrooms were directly affected by fire, smoke or water, the City of Lockport Fire Department said Sunday. Investigators determined that the blaze began in Room 210 when batteries overheated in a group of computer tablets that were stacked together in groups of three or five units for recharging.