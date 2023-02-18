A total of 21 fire companies from three counties battled a wind-swept blaze that destroyed three large barns and took the lives of several heifers and calves at Silver Meadows Farm, 4136 West Lake Road, Town of Castile, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

According to the report, sparks blew into a pile of straw from the base of a maple syrup evaporator about noon last Wednesday and high winds spread the fire to three barns. Another large barn and a small shed also ignited, but firefighters were able to save them.

The Silver Springs Fire Department reported on Facebook that three alarms were sounded and fire departments brought ladder trucks, pumpers and tankers to the scene from Wyoming, Genesee and Livingston counties, with another 15 departments on standby.

Firefighters were at the farm for 6½ hours, according to the Facebook report. Crews from Silver Springs, Perry and Castile were called back Thursday after the fire rekindled and worked for two hours to extinguish hot spots.