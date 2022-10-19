Fire commissioner: Natural gas cylinders on top of truck hit bridge, sending 2 flying

Buildings shook and explosions were heard after a Modern Disposal Services recycling truck struck a railroad bridge Wednesday morning on Clinton Street, sending natural gas cylinders on top of the truck flying into nearby houses and a light pole.

No serious injuries were reported.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Clinton and Lord streets, between Smith and Emslie streets, a city spokesperson said.

The recycling truck had five fuel cylinders of natural gas on top, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said at a news conference. Two of those cylinders struck the underside of the bridge as the truck traveled under it.

One cylinder was propelled 200 yards, ricocheting off one house and into the second-floor bedroom of another west of the bridge.

The other cylinder traveled about 100 yards into a light pole, Renaldo said.

Renaldo said there was a "lapse in judgment" by the driver.

No citations have been issued to the driver as of yet, the commissioner said Wednesday afternoon.

Clinton was closed in both directions between Smith and Emslie for most of the morning. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as police blocked off a large perimeter.

Inspectors found no structural issues with the bridge, and normal train operations have resumed, a CSX spokesperson said in an email.

Murray Holman, executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition, who lives a couple of blocks from the scene, and said he was awoken by two loud "booms."

"We were all sleeping and the house shook," Holman said. "You could hear explosions."

Items fell off the walls, said Holman, who ran outside to see what happened and called 911. He said he started helping to direct traffic away from the scene.

Holman noted the location of this morning's incident is only a few blocks from the scene of a 1983 propane explosion that killed five Buffalo firefighters and two civilians.

Stephanie Alderson came to the scene looking for her son, who was working as a "helper" on the truck.

Alderson, who didn't talk about what may have caused the incident, said the area is part of her son's regular route.

She said her son was not badly injured, but was planning on going to the hospital.

"He'd seen orange and jumped out," Alderson said of her son's experience.

The driver of the truck and at least one passenger were evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene, city officials said.

One of the homes sustained about $35,000 in damage, while another sustained about $10,000 in damage, according to the fire department.

Modern officials issued the following written statement Tuesday morning:

"We are very grateful that neither our personnel nor anyone from the public was hurt. The incident is under investigation and once that is complete, we will provide further comments. We appreciate the swift response and support from all first responders," the company said.