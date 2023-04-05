A fire Wednesday morning inside the Olive Garden restaurant on Maple Road caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

The blaze at 3951 Maple, between Bailey Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard, was reported at 10:24 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which investigators believe began in the kitchen, according to a news release from the agency.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes, with most of the fire damage contained to the kitchen area.

Most of the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.