Fire causes $270,000 in damage to Busti Avenue home and one next door

A fire early Sunday in a vacant West Side house under renovation caused an estimated $270,000 in combined damage to the building and another one next door.  

Buffalo firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 468 Busti Ave., south of Porter Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the house. 

Fire officials say damage is estimated at $210,000 at 468 Busti and that 472 Busti suffered an estimated $60,000 in exposure damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

