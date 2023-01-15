Fire causes $270,000 in damage to Busti Avenue home and one next door

A fire early Sunday in a vacant West Side house under renovation caused an estimated $270,000 in combined damage to the building and another one next door.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 468 Busti Ave., south of Porter Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the house.

Fire officials say damage is estimated at $210,000 at 468 Busti and that 472 Busti suffered an estimated $60,000 in exposure damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.