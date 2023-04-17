A dumpster fire overnight in the Ellicott Complex at the University at Buffalo's North Campus caused $300,000 in damage.

The fire was reported by University Police at 3:28 a.m. at 42 Frontier Road. Getzville Fire Company responded, and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

There were no injuries. The fire was confined to the building's trash room, according to a news release from the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

The fire caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and an additional $200,000 to the contents, according to University Police.

University Police and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating.