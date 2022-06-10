Fire at Hindu Cultural Society in Amherst under investigation

A fire that caused heavy damage Thursday night to the Hindu Cultural Society on North French Road in Amherst was under investigation, officials with the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office said Friday morning.

Amherst police said that arson has been ruled out.

The blaze was reported at about 10:50 p.m. at the cultural society building, a two-story structure at 1595 North French Road just east of Campbell Boulevard.

A smoke detector activation on the second floor alerted fire control.

A Getzville fire department officer arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming out of the second floor.

The Getzville fire chief, Daric Will, declared a second alarm to bring additional units and firefighters to the scene, officials said.

"Firefighters battled heavy smoke conditions while conducting an aggressive interior fire attack," fire control said in a statement.

The fire was contained to a worship area, but there was heavy smoke and water damage to other areas.

The fire caused $750,000 in damage to the building and contents, officials estimated.

