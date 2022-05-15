Farm tractor operator dies after accident near Silver Creek

A 76-year-old man died of injuries suffered Sunday afternoon after his farm tractor was rear-ended by a pickup truck near Silver Creek, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the victim was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where he later was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies were called at 3:38 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Allegany Road in the Town of Hanover. They said the operator of the New Holland tractor was thrown from his machine after it was struck from behind by a southbound 2021 Ford Ranger.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation is continuing.

