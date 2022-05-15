 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farm tractor operator dies after accident near Silver Creek

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 76-year-old man died of injuries suffered Sunday afternoon after his farm tractor was rear-ended by a pickup truck near Silver Creek, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, the victim was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where he later was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies were called at 3:38 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Allegany Road in the Town of Hanover. They said the operator of the New Holland tractor was thrown from his machine after it was struck from behind by a southbound 2021 Ford Ranger.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation is continuing.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise in New York State

Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise in New York State

From 2019 to last year, the number of people killed in fatal motorcycle crashes rose 53 percent, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Food drive helps families affected by shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News