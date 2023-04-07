A home on Lenox Street in Evans was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

Evans police said the two-story, split level house at the corner of Eisenhower Avenue was "well-involved" with fire when first responders got to the scene. The call came in at 7:27 a.m.

A family of four managed to escape the burning structure, but two people were taken to Erie County Medical Center. One was taken for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injuries and the other was taken for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police said the house is considered a total loss.