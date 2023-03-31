Explosions inside a Newfane chemical company on Thursday damaged a building and drew a response from several agencies, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to Nouryon Chemical Inc., 2153 Lockport-Olcott Road, at 3:14 p.m. for the report of a possible fire in a building.

Canisters containing organic peroxide were exploding inside a building where the material was stored, the Sheriff's Office said.

"At this time, there is no immediate danger to the public," the agency said in a news release.

Volunteer firefighters and the Niagara County Hazmat Team "were able to stop the uncontrolled chemical reaction."

The state Department of Environmental Conservation was among the agencies that responded to the scene.

"Crews will remain on scene until the situation is fully resolved," the Sheriff's Office said.